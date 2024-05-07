Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress names Sher Singh Ghubaya from Ferozepur seat in Punjab

Ghubaya won the 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha polls on a Shiromani Akali Dal ticket. He joined the Congress in 2019.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 May 2024, 10:07 IST
Last Updated : 07 May 2024, 10:07 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Chandigarh: The Congress on Tuesday announced former MP Sher Singh Ghubaya as its candidate from the Ferozepur Lok Sabha seat.

With this, the Congress has announced its candidates in all 13 parliamentary constituencies in Punjab.

The Central Election Committee has approved the candidature of Sher Singh Ghubaya as Congress candidate to contest the ensuing general elections to the Lok Sabha from Ferozepur parliamentary constituency of Punjab, said the party.

Ghubaya won the 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha polls on a Shiromani Akali Dal ticket. He joined the Congress in 2019.

He had represented the Jalalabad assembly seat in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha as well when he was with the Akali Dal.

Polling for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 May 2024, 10:07 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsPunjabLok Sabha Elections 2024

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels| Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT