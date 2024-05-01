Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress not to support any candidate in Indore, 'voters may press NOTA'

Congress candidate Akshay Kanti Bam withdrew his nomination on Monday, the last day of withdrawal, and joined the BJP. Talking to reporters at the Indore Press Club on Tuesday, Patwari said, 'By murdering democracy in Indore on April 29, the BJP has turned the country's cleanest city into the most politically polluted one.' Patwari, who hails from Indore district, also said that Congress has decided it will not support any other candidate in the constituency.