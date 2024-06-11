Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Congress performance in Maharashtra a morale boost for cadre: Naseem Khan

The Congress won 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state. A Congress rebel, who contested as an independent candidate, has promised support to the party after meeting its leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 11 June 2024, 04:04 IST
Last Updated : 11 June 2024, 04:04 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Mumbai: The performance of the Congress in the Lok Sabha polls has given a major boost to the grand old party in poll-bound Maharashtra, veteran Congressman and former minister Naseem Khan said.

According to Khan, the increase in Congress' tally of Lok Sabha seats has boosted the morale of party leaders and workers.

Khan, a four-time MLA and the working president of Maharashtra Congress, said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising the party, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) will go all-out against the BJP-led Maha Yuti, which includes Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's faction of the NCP.

The Congress won 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state. A Congress rebel, who contested as an independent candidate, has promised support to the party after meeting its leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

“Maharashtra has given 14 seats to Congress’ kitty, the maximum from any state. Besides, it is the only state where the party has secured double digits. This is a political morale booster,” Khan said.

“Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra, is the birthplace of the Congress. Maharashtra traditionally has been a Congress-ruled state,” he said, adding that Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra played a crucial role in the party’s victory.

Khan also urged the Maharashtra government to work with the Centre and ensure reservations for Maratha, Muslim and Dhangar communities.

“Manoj Jarange-Patil has been undertaking protests and hunger strikes for a year now. It is time that the government resolve the issue and extend reservation for Marathas, Muslims and Dhangars based on economic and social backwardness,” Khan said, adding that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde must take up the issue with the Centre.

Khan, who was a minister in the erstwhile Congress-NCP Democratic Front government and now is a key leader in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, said the Congress-NCP government in 2014 had issued an ordinance whereby they gave a five per cent quota to the Muslim community, and 16 per cent to the Marathas. However, the BJP-Shiv Sena government that came to power in the state in the successive polls and ruled from 2014-19, enacted a law for the Marathas but scrapped the reservation given to Muslims, he said.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 results | Check all constituency results here

Odisha Assembly poll 2024 results| Check constituency results here

Andhra Pradesh Assembly poll 2024 results | Check constituency results here

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Narendra Modi's '400-paar' hopes faced stiff competition from Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A. in an election whose result came as a surprise. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

Assembly Elections 2024 | The polls in Sikkim saw an SKM landslide win, while Arunachal Pradesh saw BJP return, Andhra Pradesh welcomed TDP with a massive mandate, and Odisha saw BJP end BJD's stronghold. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 June 2024, 04:04 IST
CongressIndian PoliticsMaharashtraMaha Vikas AghadiLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT