Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Congress plans to redistribute people's property: PM Modi at Aligarh rally

Echoing the remarks made a day earlier in Rajasthan, Modi said at a poll rally here that the Congress planned to conduct a survey people’s possessions and redistribute them.
Last Updated 22 April 2024, 10:39 IST

Aligarh (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the Congress of planning to redistribute people’s property if it is voted to power.

He said the people of Aligarh had put a ‘lock” on dynastic politics, corruption and “appeasement” practised by the two “shahezade”, or princes. He was referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, who are fighting the Lok Sabha elections as allies.

Modi accused the Congress of following a policy of appeasement, and yet doing nothing to uplift the social and economic condition of Muslims.

He cited the enactment of a law against instant triple talaq during the term of his government as a move that helped Muslim women. He also mentioned the increase in the Haj quota for Indian pilgrims.

(Published 22 April 2024, 10:39 IST)
