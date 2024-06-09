Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to attend Modi's swearing-in ceremony

Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, after discussion within the party and with its allies, has decided to attend the swearing-in ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan today, as per sources quoted by ANI.

Earlier today, the news agency also said that Kharge had received a call from BJP leader Parlhad Joshi on Saturday night inviting the former for the swearing-in ceremony.