Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Congress announces 8 candidates from Haryana; fields Kumari Selja from Sirsa, excludes BJP turncoat from Hisar

New Delhi: The Congress announced candidates for eight Lok Sabha seats in Haryana on Thursday, with the party refusing to give a ticket to BJP turncoat and sitting Hisar MP Brijendra Singh citing adverse ground reports.

In a list that bears the imprint of Haryana strongman Bhupinder Hooda, the Congress has postponed the decision on choosing a candidate for Gurgaon to a later date, as the leadership considers fielding either Raj Babbar or Captain Ajay Yadav, with the latter said to have the edge.

Kumari Selja, a known Hooda detractor, will be contesting from Sirsa (reserved for SCs), while Hooda’s son and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda will be contesting from Rohtak. With this, Congress has so far announced 317 candidates.