Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Congress, SP vote bank made up of intruders,' says Amit Shah in Uttar Pradesh

Ambedkar Nagar/Siddharthnagar: Union Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav refused to go to Ram temple for the fear of losing their vote bank, which is all made up of 'intruders.'

He also said that the BJP has crossed the 310-mark and the Congress is not even getting 40 seats this time.