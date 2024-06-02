Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Congress will win at least 10 of 17 seats in Telangana: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has expressed confidence that the Congress will win at least 10 of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state and that the I.N.D.I.A. bloc would form a government at the Centre.

In an informal interaction with mediapersons here on Saturday, he cited a post by BJP on 'X', where the saffron party has said that it would get four-five Lok Sabha seats in Telangana.

The BJP said, "In the north, we will maintain our tally in MP, Rajasthan...In Uttar Pradesh, we will increase our tally. In Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh...we will maintain our tally. In West Bengal, we will get 30+ seats. We had 18 seats, and therefore we will be nearly doubling our seats. In Odisha, there are 21 seats, and we will able to cross 18. In Telangana, we are going to win 4-5 seats...- Shri @JPNadda."

While the BJP is claiming to win four-five seats, the BRS may not get more than one and the AIMIM would retain the Hyderabad LS constituency. The remaining seats, at least 10, would go to the Congress, said Revanth Reddy, who is also Telangana Congress president.