Lok Sabha Election Constituency-wise Results Live: Who will govern India for next five years? Answers in from 8 am

Ahead of the counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections on June 4, Rajasthan minister Kirodi Lal Meena on Monday said he will quit his cabinet post if the BJP loses any of the seven seats under his responsibility.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given him a list of seven seats in eastern Rajasthan on which he worked hard.

The agriculture and rural development minister campaigned on seats in eastern Rajasthan including Dausa, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli, Alwar, Tonk-Sawaimadhopur and Kota-Bundi.

-PTI