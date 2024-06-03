Lok Sabha Election Constituency-wise Results Live: Who will govern India for next five years? Answers in from 8 am

Ahead of the counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections on June 4, Rajasthan minister Kirodi Lal Meena on Monday said he will quit his cabinet post if the BJP loses any of the seven seats under his responsibility.
He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given him a list of seven seats in eastern Rajasthan on which he worked hard.
The agriculture and rural development minister campaigned on seats in eastern Rajasthan including Dausa, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli, Alwar, Tonk-Sawaimadhopur and Kota-Bundi.
-PTI
Around 64.2 crore votes that were polled during the Lok Sabha elections between April 19 and June 1 will be counted today to decide whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP equals a record set by country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru or the Opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc put a spanner in the saffron juggernaut.
By evening, the country is likely to have a clear picture of who would govern it for next five years as the fate of 8,360 candidates, including 797 women, in 542 seats will be sealed. In one seat, Surat, a BJP candidate was elected unopposed.
