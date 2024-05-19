Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Contest in Kalyan prestige battle for Maharashtra CM Shinde's son

Uncertainty surrounded Shrikant Shinde's candidature this time as the BJP sensed the possibility of contesting more seats in Maharashtra, and its leader and state minister Ravindra Chavan, MLA from Dombivli, was keen to fight from Kalyan.

Of the six assembly segments in Kalyan, three including Dombivli are with the BJP and one each with the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar).

As it has three MLAs in the region, the BJP pushed its claim for the Kalyan Lok Sabha seat, but Eknath Shinde remained firm that his party will not cede it.

The rival Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray has fielded former corporator Vaishali Darekar-Rane against Shrikant Shinde. Rane had secured more than one lakh votes in this seat in 2009 as a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena candidate, though she lost.

Shrikant Kulkarni, a computer salesperson and resident of Dombivli, said the rapid population growth in Kalyan and Dombivli Municipal Corporation limits in the last two decades has put a lot of pressure on water supply and health services.

"Unfortunately, we have not received much of an infrastructure upgrade. There is no good government hospital which we realised during the COVID-19 pandemic. The railway stations used by lakhs of people daily are not big enough, and are never clean. Roads are narrow and vendors occupy footpaths," he said.

Suman Walecha, a resident of Kalyan city, claimed developmental works have picked up pace, and MP Shinde cannot be blamed for all the woes.

"A strong government at the top is necessary to navigate people in the right direction. Things will eventually get better," she said.

In February, BJP MLA from Kalyan East, Ganpat Gaikwad, opened fire in a police station on a local leader of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, bringing to the fore the tensions between the two alliance partners in the region.

The rivalry between the local leaders of the two parties could be a cause of concern for Shinde.