Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Countdown towards triumph: J&K parties prep for celebrations ahead of poll results

Srinagar: With Lok Sabha poll results just two days away, political parties in Jammu and Kashmir are gearing up for celebrations, hopeful for a victorious outcome.

Elections were conducted for five parliament seats in J&K Union Territory (UT) and one seat in Ladakh in the first six phases of the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections.

The counting of votes in J&K will begin with the rest of the country from the morning of June 4.

In the heart of Srinagar, the headquarters of the National Conference (NC) is alive with excitement. According to insiders, the party president Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah who contested the polls from Baramulla seat in north Kashmir, offered words of encouragement to their workers.

A leader of the NC said that they were preparing for grand celebrations as the party expects victory on all three valley seats.