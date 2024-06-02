Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Countdown towards triumph: J&K parties prep for celebrations ahead of poll results

Srinagar: With Lok Sabha poll results just two days away, political parties in Jammu and Kashmir are gearing up for celebrations, hopeful for a victorious outcome.
Elections were conducted for five parliament seats in J&K Union Territory (UT) and one seat in Ladakh in the first six phases of the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections.
The counting of votes in J&K will begin with the rest of the country from the morning of June 4.
In the heart of Srinagar, the headquarters of the National Conference (NC) is alive with excitement. According to insiders, the party president Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah who contested the polls from Baramulla seat in north Kashmir, offered words of encouragement to their workers.
A leader of the NC said that they were preparing for grand celebrations as the party expects victory on all three valley seats.
“Anything less than victory on all three seats in Kashmir will be considered as a setback for the party. But we are sure that the people of Kashmir have voted for us, and we will celebrate the victory in a grand manner,” he added.
Contrastingly, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) workers and leaders are adopting a more cautious approach, choosing to wait until the results are officially out.
“We will wait near the counting venues, and we are confident of our victory,” a PDP worker said.
“Once the results are declared, we will celebrate accordingly,” he said while looking confident about the victory of PDP candidates, including party President, Mehbooba Mufti.
In Jammu, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office is buzzing with a different kind of energy. The saffron flags fluttered in the breeze, and a stage was set up for what promised to be a grand celebration.
The saffron party leaders are seen discussing strategies for the post-result scenario while volunteers are preparing to distribute sweets among the supporters.
The party has made significant inroads in Jammu and Ladakh, focusing on development and national integration. For them, the stakes are high; winning would be a testament to their growing influence in a region historically resistant to their policies.
The Congress, although quieter in its preparations, is no less hopeful. The grand old national party expects victory over two seats in Jammu region and one in Ladakh.
As the air buzzes with anticipation and tension, the outcome of the six Lok Sabha seats in this strategically vital region, is considered as a “semi-final” before the much-awaited assembly polls that would determine the future governance of the UT.
