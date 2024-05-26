Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Country's freedom, Constitution, democracy in danger: Arvind Kejriwal targets BJP in Punjab

Chandigarh: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday attacked the BJP, saying the country's freedom, Constitution and democracy are in danger and called upon Punjabis to once again be at the forefront to save the nation.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said the people of Punjab played a big role in the country's freedom movement.

"So many sacrificed their lives for the sake of freedom. Today, our country's freedom, Constitution and democracy is in danger," Kejriwal said during a townhall programme with the traders and industrialists in Ferozepur.

Kejriwal, who is on interim bail until June 1 in the Delhi excise policy case, sought support of the people of Punjab and said that they need to come forward and be at forefront in the fight to save the Constitution, democracy and freedom in this country.