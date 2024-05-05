Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dacoits long gone but caste continues to thrive in Chambal ravines

The Gwalior-Chambal region, which is in the northern part of the state, borders Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan and has three seats, namely Gwalior, Morena and Bhind, which is reserved for Scheduled Castes. A part of the Chambal region is in Shivpuri district and falls under Guna Lok Sabha seat.