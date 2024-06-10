Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Debutants in Modi government 3.0

Narendra Modi took oath on Sunday, June 9 for the third consecutive term as the Prime Minister of India.

The third term of the BJP-led NDA government with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the helm, has a maximum of 31 cabinet ministers including Prime Minister Modi, along with 5 Ministers of State (with Independent Charge) and 36 Ministers of State.

As we now have the list of ministers, let us take a look at the new faces in Modi government 3.0.

Representing Kerala's Thrissur constituency, BJP leader Suresh Gopi marks his entry in the Union Cabinet for the first time under the Modi government. The other four who have debuted in the government are Jitin Prasada, representing Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh; Raksha Khadse, representing Raver, Maharshtra; Muralidhar Mohol, representing Pune, Maharashtra; and V Somanna, representing Tumkur, Karnataka.