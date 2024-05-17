Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Delhi BJP issues 'charge sheet' against Congress, AAP

New Delhi: Ahead of the May 25 polls on seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital, Delhi BJP on Friday issued a 'charge sheet' against its I.N.D.I.A. bloc rivals AAP and Congress, listing alleged scams and corruption involving the two parties that ruled the city for last more than two decades.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alongwith other party leaders released the 40-page Hindi and English booklet titled 'Congress and AAP- Partners in Loot', at the party office.

No immediate reaction was available from the AAP or Congress on the allegations.