Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Delhi registers over 54% turnout, highest in North East seat

"I have fulfilled my duty as a citizen of the country. I have already said this is the biggest duty of a citizen," said the CJI after casting his vote at a polling booth in Lions Vidya Mandir Secondary School in the New Delhi constituency.

Union ministers S Jaishankar and Hardeep Singh Puri, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were among those who cast their votes.

Poll officials said there were no reports of technical snags or delays in the commencement of voting at any polling station.

However, CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat alleged she had to wait for almost an hour to cast her vote as the battery of the EVM control unit at her polling booth at St Columba's School in the New Delhi constituency "drained out".

"We came to vote, they are saying that the machine's battery is down. If the machine's battery is down early in the morning, imagine what is the condition of the Election Commission," Karat said.

Responding to Karat's allegation, the District Election Officer, New Delhi, said in a post on X that the battery of the control unit had drained out around 10 am and it was replaced within 15 minutes.

Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj also complained about alleged irregularities. Atishi, in a post citing the polling stations at Janakpuri and Kalkaji, claimed irregularities by presiding officers and questioned whether there was a "plan to manipulate" voting numbers.

An official at the Delhi CEO's office said poll personnel were directed to look into the complaint.

Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal, who cast his vote in Chandni Chowk parliamentary constituency along with his wife Sunita Kejriwal, father and two children, said he voted against "dictatorship, inflation and unemployment".

"I understand people in large numbers are voting against dictatorship, inflation and unemployment because they are highly troubled," he said.

The queues of voters lengthened before the close of voting at 6 pm, as more people came out of their homes after the intense summer heat subsided a little bit.