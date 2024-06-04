Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Deliberations on for government formation

New Delhi: Even as the BJP laid claim to the government riding on the composite numbers of the National Democratic Alliance, hectic parleys have been taking place behind the curtains among the BJP leadership. Phone lines were worked, meetings took place and Modi addressed workers at the party headquarters late in the evening.

While deliberations took place on either side of the divide, a final meeting of the Modi Cabinet is scheduled for Wednesday. PM Modi is expected to turn in his resignation on one of the coming days.

Additionally, a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhawan said that the Circuit One will be closed for the public between June 5 and June 9 to carry out preparations for the swearing-in. The event is set to take place on June 10.