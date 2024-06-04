Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Deliberations on for government formation

New Delhi: Even as the BJP laid claim to the government riding on the composite numbers of the National Democratic Alliance, hectic parleys have been taking place behind the curtains among the BJP leadership. Phone lines were worked, meetings took place and Modi addressed workers at the party headquarters late in the evening.
While deliberations took place on either side of the divide, a final meeting of the Modi Cabinet is scheduled for Wednesday. PM Modi is expected to turn in his resignation on one of the coming days.
Additionally, a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhawan said that the Circuit One will be closed for the public between June 5 and June 9 to carry out preparations for the swearing-in. The event is set to take place on June 10.
The BJP has been chosen for the third time, said Modi in his address, adding that the NDA worked hard in the months leading up to the elections. What remained unmissable in Modi’s felicitation and address was the exhortation for the NDA and the presence of union defence minister Rajnath Singh on equal footing with Modi signaling an important role for the party veteran. Union home minister Amit Shah, too, was present.
Before Modi’s address to workers, a key deliberation took place at BJP president JP Nadda’s residence where senior leaders such Shah and Rajnath Singh were among those present. A review of the BJP’s massive loss of seats and the way forward were on the table for discussions.
A key meeting of the NDA is scheduled to take place at Delhi on Wednesday, with JD(U) leaders indicating that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and party leader Lallan Singh will be its representative. Sources in Bihar BJP, however, said that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar caused a kerfuffle when he remained unavailable after atleast three calls. Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary was sent to meet Nitish, but that, too, remained unfruitful. Speculations that JDU might ask for the Speaker’s position have been doing the rounds.
Even as speculations were rife that the Congress has reached out to the TDP and the JD(U), amidst the TDP, a declaration of being with the NDA came swiftly even as results were unfolding. “Our pre-poll pact with BJP and Janasena in Andhra Pradesh isn’t just political arithmetic; it’s a matter of credibility,” TDP leader Kanakamedala Ravindrakumar told PTI.
Chandrababu Naidu, who is set to become the chief minister by winning 134 of the state’s 175 seats in the assembly elections, will attend the NDA meeting. He also congratulated Modi on X. “On behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, I congratulate you on the NDA's victory in the Lok Sabha and Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections. This mandate is a reflection of their trust in our alliance and its vision for the state. Together with our people, we shall rebuild Andhra Pradesh and restore its glory,” he said.
