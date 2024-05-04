Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Denied party funding, Congress Puri candidate Sucharita Mohanty returns ticket

Bhubaneswar: Congress candidate for the Puri Lok Sabha constituency Sucharita Mohanty has declined to contest the elections and returned the party ticket alleging lack of funding from the party.

Mohanty, daughter of former Congress MP Brajamohan Mohanty in a mail to AICC general secretary (organization) K C Venugopal on Friday claimed that her campaign in the Puri Lok Sabha constituency has been hit hard because the party has denied funding.

She alleged that AICC Odisha in-charge Ajoy Kumar 'categorically' asked her to fight from her own resources.