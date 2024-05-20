Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Despite Congress' outreach, BJP on top in SC/ST seats

The number of SC and ST reserved seats have risen from 79 and 41 respectively in 1998 to 84 and 47 in 2009.

Interestingly, the data showed that the number of parties winning SC seats have declined over the years, especially with BJP numbers rising. While in 1998, 19 parties won SC seats, it rose to a maximum of 22 in the 1999 polls followed by 21 in 2004 and 20 in 2009. In 2014 when the BJP returned to power after a ten-year gap, the number further dropped to 15 and then to 14 in 2019.

However, the number of parties winning ST seats rose marginally from 8 in 1998 to 11 in 2019.

This time, the BJP is hoping to ride on Narendra Modi’s popularity, schemes for beneficiaries, and what the critics call the ‘Hinduisation’ of Dalits and tribals.

“A major thrust by the RSS to work with marginalised sections of the society through Sewa Bharati, Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram and VHP played a key role in bringing SCs and STs to the BJP fold. The ‘Ramjanambhoomi’ movement further expedited the process of removing fault lines and alienation of SCs and STs from mainstream Hindu society. All this benefitted the BJP,” Arun Anand, Research Director at RSS-linked think-tank ‘Vichar Vinimay Kendra’, told DH.

However, Congress believes that the tide is changing, citing its performance in Assembly elections in Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh despite its performance in recent Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh polls not being enthusiastic.

“The tide is changing. You look at the data of Himachal, Karnataka and Telangana. In the Lok Sabha campaign, you can see we were able to touch a chord with Dalits and tribals through our guarantees and Rahul Gandhi’s pitch to save the Constitution and quota regime,” Congress SC Department head Rajesh Lilothia told DH.