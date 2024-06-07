Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Did Muslim appeasement efforts inflict double whammy to Left-front in Kerala?

With regard to the Muslim vote banks, the Congress-led UDF got an upper hand in the Muslim dominated north Kerala seats like Malappuram and Ponnani. Vote share of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), which is a coalition partner of Congress, went up from 5.5 percent in 2019 to 6.07 percent.

Vellappally Natesan, who is the general secretary of Ezhava community body Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP), said on Friday that the Ezhava and other backward communities were not getting justice from the Left-front. "The left-front is now more focused on minority appeasement. This is the reason why there is a shift in the votes of Ezhava and other backward communities," he said.

However, political commentator M N Karassery told DH that alliance of BDJS, which is a political party having links with SNDP, with BJP could be the reason for the shift in Ezhava votes from the Left-front to NDA. He also said that the CPM's efforts to woo the Muslim vote banks did not yield benefit as the anti-Modi stand of the party was not so convincing since Pinarayi Vijayan did not attack the PM during the electioneering.

Meanwhile, the CPM state leadership met on Friday for the first time after the rout it faced in the Lok Sabha polls. The party decided to review the election results and come out with corrective measures.