Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Disillusionment with parties, leaders lurk amid Kurmi youths in Jhargram in poll season

“Political parties, irrespective of their colour, have treated both Kurmis and Adivasis as vote banks who would catapult leaders to power, while ignoring their aspirations for unity. MPs and MLAs don’t really represent the people here, only their parties. The unity we seek will change the political landscape of Jangal Mahal and that’s something no mainstream parties want,” said Ashoke, whose initial foray into politics took place as an activist of DYFI, the youth wing of the CPI(M).