Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi leading in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukkudi seat by over 1.4 lakh votes

DMK's MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi was leading by 1,40,367 votes in Thoothukkudi constituency of Tamil Nadu against AIADMK's Sivasamy Velumani R in the Lok Sabha elections.

The total assets owned by Kanimozhi are declared to be over Rs 57 crore.

According to the election affidavit submitted by the DMK deputy general secretary, Kanimozhi's total liabilities stand at Rs 60,60,187.

Her movable assets are worth Rs 38,77,79,117. Kanimozhi owns three cars, which includes a BMW XS that's valued at a little over Rs 84.11 lakh.