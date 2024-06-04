Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi leading in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukkudi seat by over 1.4 lakh votes

DMK's MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi was leading by 1,40,367 votes in Thoothukkudi constituency of Tamil Nadu against AIADMK's Sivasamy Velumani R in the Lok Sabha elections.
The total assets owned by Kanimozhi are declared to be over Rs 57 crore.
According to the election affidavit submitted by the DMK deputy general secretary, Kanimozhi's total liabilities stand at Rs 60,60,187.
Her movable assets are worth Rs 38,77,79,117. Kanimozhi owns three cars, which includes a BMW XS that's valued at a little over Rs 84.11 lakh.
According to the data provided by MyNeta, as of 2024, the number of criminal cases against her are recorded to be 2.
She has Rs 13,500 worth cash and Rs 37,89,15,673.09 of deposits in banks, financial institutions and non-banking financial companies.
Kanimozhi also has Rs 10,00,000 worth bonds, debentures and shares in companies. Her immovable assets, including residential property in Chennai, were valued at Rs 18,54,42,000.
Kanimozhi, the daughter of former chief minister, the late M Karunanidhi, defeated BJP's Tamilisai Soundararajan by a massive margin of 3.47 lakh votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
Kanimozhi submitted she has not been convicted in any criminal case. While a special CBI court in Delhi had acquitted her in December 2017 in the 2G spectrum allocation scam, the Delhi High Court had on March 22, 2024, admitted the central agency's plea for an appeal against her acquittal, she stated in the affidavit.
She owed no dues to the government.
(With PTI inputs)
Published 04 June 2024, 07:40 IST