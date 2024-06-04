Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | DMK's Dayanidhi Maran leading from Central Chennai seat

Dayanidhi Maran is currently leading by 1,23,397 votes from Central Chennai seat in Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha elections. Maran is the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate. He has secured 66,971 more votes than his nearest rival BJP's Vinoj P Selvam, who has secured 56,426 votes in total.

AIADMK-led bloc's nominee and Naam Tamilar Katchi were also in the fray this time.

Maran had won by a massive margin in the 2019 elections where he defeated Sam Paul of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK). He had then secured 4,47,150 votes as against 1,46,813 votes bagged by Paul.

Maran had declared movable and immovable assets worth over Rs 7.81 crore.

In his election affidavit, senior DMK leader Maran submitted that he has Rs 7.81 crore worth movable assets which includes bank deposits and equity shares.

The value of his immovable assets, which had been inherited, stood at Rs 59,000. He said both him and his wife owe no dues to government banks and had nil liabilities.

He has Rs 69,850 worth cash and Rs 3,81,27,784 of deposits in banks, financial institutions and non-banking financial companies.

Pending cases against him included one filed by the CBI for allegedly using "telephone facilities above the entitlement" and having caused loss of Rs 1.79 crore to BSNL and MTNL.

He declared he has not been convicted for any criminal offence.

(With PTI inputs)