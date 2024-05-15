Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Don't count Bengal Congress, CPI(M) with us but will give 'outside support' to I.N.D.I.A. bloc, says Mamata

The tussle between Mamata Banerjee-led TMC and Congress in West Bengal has been out in the open amid breakdown of seat-sharing talks of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc before the announcement of Lok Sabha election dates with the Trinamool chief adamant on having nothing to do with the grand old party in the state. Now, in what can be seen as a slight improvement of the situation, Banerjee on Wednesday said that the TMC will provide what she termed as 'outside support' to the Opposition alliance if it comes to power at the Centre.
"We will provide leadership to the I.N.D.I.A. alliance, and help them in every way from outside. You must know this that the I.N.D.I.A. alliance -- don't count the Bengal Congress and CPI(M), those two are not with us. Those two are with the BJP. I am talking about Delhi," NDTV quoted Banerjee as saying.
In a poll rally in Bengal's Chinsurah in Hooghly district, Banerjee also came down heavily on the Election Commission for scheduling the polls over a period of two months.
"BJP is claiming of winning 400 seats, but people are saying it will not happen this time. We (TMC) will support the I.N.D.I.A. bloc from outside to form a government at the Centre," she said.
Much has been said by the two sides, TMC and Bengal Congress since the seat-sharing talks failed in the state. Party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had slammed Banerjee and asked her 'to come clean on the reason behind' not being part of I.N.D.I.A. bloc in the state and alleged that a tacit understanding with the BJP prompted her to quit the opposition front.
Banerjee in January had announced that her party will contest the Lok Sabha polls in the state 'alone', but will continue to be part of the opposition bloc at the national level.
The TMC has not backed off from making similar remarks either, with several party leaders accusing Chowdhury as the reason behind the breakdown of the alliance in Bengal and instead accused him of having a 'tacit' understanding with BJP.
(With PTI inputs)
Published 15 May 2024, 13:50 IST