Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Don't count Bengal Congress, CPI(M) with us but will give 'outside support' to I.N.D.I.A. bloc, says Mamata

The tussle between Mamata Banerjee-led TMC and Congress in West Bengal has been out in the open amid breakdown of seat-sharing talks of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc before the announcement of Lok Sabha election dates with the Trinamool chief adamant on having nothing to do with the grand old party in the state. Now, in what can be seen as a slight improvement of the situation, Banerjee on Wednesday said that the TMC will provide what she termed as 'outside support' to the Opposition alliance if it comes to power at the Centre.

"We will provide leadership to the I.N.D.I.A. alliance, and help them in every way from outside. You must know this that the I.N.D.I.A. alliance -- don't count the Bengal Congress and CPI(M), those two are not with us. Those two are with the BJP. I am talking about Delhi," NDTV quoted Banerjee as saying.