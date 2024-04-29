Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Don't feel obliged to vote for BJP for free rations, says Mayawati

"People should not get misguided by this as the free ration being provided is not coming from the pockets of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or BJP, but from the taxpayers’ money," the BSP supremo said.

"You need not think that it has to be repaid. This is your own money."

In November last year, the Centre extended the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) scheme to provide 5 kilogrammes of free foodgrains per month to 81.35 crore poor for another five years that would cost the exchequer about Rs 11.80 lakh crore.