Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Drone ban, traffic curbs in Latur for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally on April 30

'The order to ban drones from till midnight of April 30-May 1 has been ordered by Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge. She has also imposed curbs on heavy vehicles between 12 noon and 5pm on April 30 on several roads,' a district official said.