Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC censures Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu for flouting poll code

Kumar issued a similar order to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo Naidu. “The Election Commission took note of Reddy hurling taunts such as ‘habitual offender’, ‘rogue’, ‘sadist’, and others at Naidu, including portraying him as a villainous character in some Tollywood movies.” It also recognised the fact that Naidu took jibes at Reddy such as ‘venom spewing’, ‘mayala fakir’ (evil movie character), ‘fake fellow’ and others.