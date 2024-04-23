Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC 'examining' complaints against PM Modi for 'hate speech'

New Delhi: The Election Commission is "examining" the complaints against Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing him of indulging in "hate speech", even as complaints from parties, social organisations and citizens poured into the poll body.

Sources said that the EC has received complaints against Modi's campaign speech in Rajasthan's Banswara and is under poll body's consideration. Congress, CPI(M), CPI and CPI(ML) as well as organisations like People's Union of Civil Liberty and citizens have approached the poll body as well as police seeking registration of FIRs against Modi.