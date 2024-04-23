Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC 'examining' complaints against PM Modi for 'hate speech'

New Delhi: The Election Commission is "examining" the complaints against Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing him of indulging in "hate speech", even as complaints from parties, social organisations and citizens poured into the poll body.
Sources said that the EC has received complaints against Modi's campaign speech in Rajasthan's Banswara and is under poll body's consideration. Congress, CPI(M), CPI and CPI(ML) as well as organisations like People's Union of Civil Liberty and citizens have approached the poll body as well as police seeking registration of FIRs against Modi.
A letter initiated by 'Samvidhan Bacchao Nagrik Abhiyan' seeking action against Modi attracted over 17,421 signatures and organisers said they sent the letter to the Election Commission. Congress demanded that candidates indulging in hate speech be disqualified, while CPI(M) has sought a ban on Modi from campaigning.
On Sunday, Modi alleged in Rajasthan’s Banswara that the Congress would redistribute the wealth of people to “infiltrators”, “those who have more children” and “Muslims”. Modi repeated the allegations in the subsequent days also.
Professional Congress head Praveen Chakravarty, who was a member of the Congress manifesto committee, also petitioned the Election Commission against spreading "fake news" through WhatsApp about the promises made in the document.
Seeking action, he referred to an article in a newspaper and WhatsApp messages which claimed that Congress would confiscate people's assets and distribute it to the poor under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Wealth Distribution Scheme. He said no such promise was made in the manifesto and urged the Election Commission to initiate appropriate action.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha also demanded prosecution of the Prime Minister for "hate speech" and "impose a ban for six years from contesting election". In a statement, it alleged that the "provocative" speech aimed to "contaminate the social sphere and cause bloodshed among communities".
