Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | EC seizes cash, drugs, liquor worth Rs 8,889 crore since March; Gujarat sees highest seizure

Rajasthan with seizures worth Rs 1,133.82 crore followed Gujarat in total seizures. Maharashtra had seizures worth Rs 685.81 crore while Delhi had Rs 653.31 crore and Karnataka Rs 554.41 crore.

With the EC laying “special emphasis” on drug seizures, analysis of data found that states and union territories which used to be transit zones are “increasingly becoming consumption territories”.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said, “Precise intel-based collaborative efforts by agencies against drugs and narcotics is the need of the hour to root out the role of dirty money of drug trade in elections and more importantly, and holistically, to save the future of youth and thereby, the country”. Drug seizures accounted for 45 per cent of total seizures.