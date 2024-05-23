Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | EC wrong in directing Congress not to 'politicise' Agnipath scheme: Chidambaram

"What does 'politicize' mean? Does the ECI mean 'criticise'? Agniveer is a scheme, a product of the policy of the government. It is the right of an Opposition political party to criticise a policy of the government and declare that, if voted to power, the scheme will be scrapped," the former Union minister said.

'Agniveer' creates two categories of soldiers who fight together, and that is wrong, Chidambaram said.

'Agniveer' employs a young man for for four years and throws him out without a job and without a pension, and that is wrong, he said.

"Agniveer was opposed by the Army, yet the government thrust the scheme upon the Army, and that is wrong. Hence, the Agniveer scheme must be scrapped," he said.

"ECI was egregiously wrong in giving direction to the Congress party and, as a citizen, it is my right to say that ECI was egregiously wrong," Chidambaram said.