Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Eight BSF personnel on poll duty injured after bus ferrying them rams into tree in Chhattisgarh

The accident occurred in the Kamosin Dand area when the paramilitary personnel were heading back after visiting a polling booth on a hill in Dharamjaigarh, said Digesh Patel, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Dharamjaigarh.