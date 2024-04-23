Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Elaborate arrangements made for smooth conduction of polls in Dakshina Kannada constituency on April 26, says DC Mullai Muhilan

Mangaluru: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mullai Muhilan said that elaborate arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of Lok Sabha elections in Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency on April 26 from 7 am to 6 pm.

The public campaign will end on April 24 at 6 pm. All the public meetings, bike rallies, street plays will have to end by 6 pm.

"After the end of the public campaign, non-voters from political parties cannot stay back in the district, the Deputy Commissioner told media people in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

The DC said that prohibitory orders would be in force from 6 pm on April 24 to 10 pm on April 26.

"No campaign is allowed within 200 m of the polling booths on the election day. Except for officials on polling duty, people are not allowed to carry mobile phones, cordless phones, and other electronic gadgets within 200 m of the polling stations. The use of loudspeakers, shouting slogans, singing songs, playing music, and engaging in any activities that lead to law and order situations are prohibited. The prohibitory orders are not applicable to funerals, marriage ceremonies, and religious processions," he said.