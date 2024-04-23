Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Elaborate arrangements made for smooth conduction of polls in Dakshina Kannada constituency on April 26, says DC Mullai Muhilan

Mangaluru: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mullai Muhilan said that elaborate arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of Lok Sabha elections in Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency on April 26 from 7 am to 6 pm.
The public campaign will end on April 24 at 6 pm. All the public meetings, bike rallies, street plays will have to end by 6 pm.
"After the end of the public campaign, non-voters from political parties cannot stay back in the district, the Deputy Commissioner told media people in Mangaluru on Tuesday.
The DC said that prohibitory orders would be in force from 6 pm on April 24 to 10 pm on April 26.
"No campaign is allowed within 200 m of the polling booths on the election day. Except for officials on polling duty, people are not allowed to carry mobile phones, cordless phones, and other electronic gadgets within 200 m of the polling stations. The use of loudspeakers, shouting slogans, singing songs, playing music, and engaging in any activities that lead to law and order situations are prohibited. The prohibitory orders are not applicable to funerals, marriage ceremonies, and religious processions," he said.
QR Code
A short film Vote Malpi as a part of the SVEEP activities has also been released, the DC said. The voter information slips containing details of polling stations have been issued to 17.72 lakh voters.
The voter information slip issued in the urban areas of Mangaluru City South and Mangaluru City North assembly constituencies will have a Google map with a QR code to identify the polling station, said the DC.
Elaborate security
The Commissioner of Police, Anupam Agrawal said that elaborate security arrangements have been made for the elections. A total of 1,157 people with criminal activities have been booked under the Security Act and security bonds have been imposed on 806 people. The High Court Advisory Committee has approved the Goonda Act against four rowdy sheeters, and they have been imprisoned for a year.
The Deputy Commissioner also said to instill confidence in the public, route marches that were held in 42 locations by the police and Central Armed Police Forces personnel.
Twelve Static Surveillance Teams in four inter district check posts have seized Rs 22,24,489 cash and drugs worth Rs 8,87,950. Three cases of violation of model code of conduct have been booked in the Mangaluru Commissionerate limits, he added.
Combing Operations
Dakshina Kannada (DK) Superintendent of Police Ryshyanth C B said that 30 route marches have been conducted since the announcement of the elections in DK police limits.
Following the alleged visit of Naxals to houses, the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) has carried out combing operations. Further, the ANF team will be stationed at the polling booths that fall under the Naxal affected areas list and will continue the combing operations until the completion of the elections.
The security for all the polling booths in the Naxal affected areas will be provided by the CAPF personnel also.
The SP also said that action has been taken against communal goondas in DK police limits. Accordingly, security bonds have been imposed on 900 rowdy sheeters and 28 have been externed from the district.