Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Engineer Rashid’s victory expected to redesign Kashmir political landscape

Srinagar: The spectacular victory of jailed independent candidate Sheikh Abdul Rashid aka Engineer Rashid from Baramulla Lok Sabha seat in north Kashmir is expected to alter the course of politics in the Valley in ways few had anticipated.
The election campaign of Rashid led by his 24-year-old son Abrar that unfolded in recent weeks was unlike any other. With Rashid behind bars, a dedicated team of volunteers crisscrossed different towns and villages, spreading his message of hope and change.
Social media became a powerful tool, with supporters sharing videos of Rashid's past speeches, highlighting his commitment to the people. His incarceration turned him into a symbol of ‘resistance against oppression’, drawing parallels to other historical figures who had fought for their people from within prison walls.
On the polling day, the turnout in Baramulla was huge with voters from all walks of life, including many who had previously been apathetic or disillusioned with voting, came out in droves to cast their ballots. When the results were announced on June 4, Rashid had won by a landslide, sending shockwaves through the political establishment.
Rashid's victory while in jail has several profound implications for Kashmir politics. It underscores the power of grassroots movements and the role of social media in modern political campaigns. The victory is a clear message from the people of Kashmir to New Delhi and the local political elites.
It signals their desire for a new political narrative centered on transparency, accountability, and real development rather than empty promises and rhetoric. This was a call for a more inclusive and representative governance model.
Rashid’s success can inspire a new generation of leaders to step forward, individuals who are committed to serving their communities rather than personal or party agendas. The resounding victory has sparked a wave of political activism among the youth, who see in Rashid a role model and a proof that change was possible.
Rashid's victory marks the beginning of a new chapter in Kashmiri politics, one defined by grassroots empowerment, integrity, and the relentless pursuit of justice. The victory is more than a personal triumph. It signified a demand for respect and recognition, a call for genuine engagement, and a hope for a better future.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 results | Check all constituency results here
Odisha Assembly poll 2024 results| Check constituency results here
Andhra Pradesh Assembly poll 2024 results | Check constituency results here
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Narendra Modi's '400-paar' hopes faced stiff competition from Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A. in an election whose result came as a surprise. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.
Assembly Elections 2024 | The polls in Sikkim saw a SKM landslide win, while Arunachal Pradesh saw BJP return, Andhra Pradesh welcomed TDP with a massive mandate, and Odisha saw BJP end BJD's stronghold. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.