Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Engineer Rashid’s victory expected to redesign Kashmir political landscape

Srinagar: The spectacular victory of jailed independent candidate Sheikh Abdul Rashid aka Engineer Rashid from Baramulla Lok Sabha seat in north Kashmir is expected to alter the course of politics in the Valley in ways few had anticipated.

The election campaign of Rashid led by his 24-year-old son Abrar that unfolded in recent weeks was unlike any other. With Rashid behind bars, a dedicated team of volunteers crisscrossed different towns and villages, spreading his message of hope and change.

Social media became a powerful tool, with supporters sharing videos of Rashid's past speeches, highlighting his commitment to the people. His incarceration turned him into a symbol of ‘resistance against oppression’, drawing parallels to other historical figures who had fought for their people from within prison walls.