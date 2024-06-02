Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Exit polls a psychological war on I.N.D.I.A., don’t fall for it: Rahul to candidates

New Delhi: The Congress top leadership on Sunday told its candidates not to lose heart after the exit poll results, with Rahul Gandhi telling them that it is just a “psychological war” aimed at demoralising them ahead of the counting of votes on June 4.
The party gave instructions to its candidates, state presidents, and legislature party leaders at an online meeting chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on the drill to be followed inside and outside counting centres on Tuesday.
.@kharge, @RahulGandhi, @kcvenugopalmp and Congress War Room functionaries in a digital meet with Cong candidates and state leaders @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/vtUVNQfU8U— Shemin (@shemin_joy) June 2, 2024
At the meeting, sources said Rahul told the leaders and candidates that the exit poll results were a “psychological war” unleashed at the Opposition to “demoralise” them and ensure that it falters on the counting day with its counting agents not doing their jobs properly.
He said people have decided to vote the Modi government out but the exit polls were meant to help the BJP “manipulate” the results. Sources said their calculation is that there are close fights in around 80 seats with half of them giving an edge to Congress which have been added to BJP in exit polls.
Rahul also told candidates about their assessment, which was shared by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, about winning at least half of the 80 seats. He also spoke about other states where I.N.D.I.A. is gaining like in Bihar and Maharashtra.
After the meeting, Rahul told reporters when asked about exit polls, “This wasn’t exit polls, it was Modi Media Polls…This is a fantasy poll.” On the number of seats, he said, “have you heard Sidhu Moose Wala's song 295? (I.N.D.I.A. will get) 295.”
Sources said Kharge instructed leaders to communicate to the counting agents not to leave the counting tables before the proceedings are over. He shared the I.N.D.I.A. leaders’ assessment of winning at least 295 seats.
The meeting was attended by Congress General Secretaries K C Venugopal (Organisation) and Jairam Ramesh (Communications), AICC Secretary (Administration) Gurdeep Sappal, and War Room Chairperson Sashikanth Senthil and Vice-Chairpersons Varun Santhosh, Gokul Butail, Naveen Sharma and Capt Arvind Singh.
Sources said the meeting was called to raise the “morale” of the candidates and leaders after exit polls claimed that the BJP-led NDA was winning over 350 seats in almost all such predictions.
In the meeting, the candidates and leaders were told to ensure that counting agents stay till the whole process is over. The agents should ensure that they are seated properly and there should be special attention on postal votes.
They were also told to verify 17C forms and no one should sign off on the round-wise data without the process being completed. They should also ensure that 5 per cent of VVPATs are counted, sources said was mentioned in the meeting .
“There is no need to rush through. Ensure that all processes are followed. Ensure that postal ballots are fully counted,” a senior leader said.
Later, Ramesh also held a separate meeting with key state leaders, state presidents and legislature party leaders on the communication strategy to be adopted for the election results.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Will it be Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' or Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A.? As the world's largest democracy votes to choose its future, track live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.
Assembly Elections 2024 | Don't miss out on our detailed coverage of the polls in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.