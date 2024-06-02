Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Exit polls a psychological war on I.N.D.I.A., don’t fall for it: Rahul to candidates

He said people have decided to vote the Modi government out but the exit polls were meant to help the BJP “manipulate” the results. Sources said their calculation is that there are close fights in around 80 seats with half of them giving an edge to Congress which have been added to BJP in exit polls.

Rahul also told candidates about their assessment, which was shared by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, about winning at least half of the 80 seats. He also spoke about other states where I.N.D.I.A. is gaining like in Bihar and Maharashtra.

After the meeting, Rahul told reporters when asked about exit polls, “This wasn’t exit polls, it was Modi Media Polls…This is a fantasy poll.” On the number of seats, he said, “have you heard Sidhu Moose Wala's song 295? (I.N.D.I.A. will get) 295.”