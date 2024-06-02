Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Exit polls predict close fight between Maha Yuti & Maha Vikas Aghadi

Mumbai: The 2014 and 2019 BJP-led NDA sweep in Maharashtra does not seem to get repeated in the 2024 Lok Sabha election as exit polls reflected a divided scenario in the wake of changing political dynamics in this western Indian state.

Early indications say that it's a close fight between BJP-led Maha Yuti (NDA) and Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A.).

Maharashtra accounts for 48 seats - the biggest after Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 seats two the Lok Sabha.

Elections in the state were held in the first five phases.

According to the early predictions on Saturday evening, BJP would maintain its position as No. 1 party in the state.