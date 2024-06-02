Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Exit polls predict close fight between Maha Yuti & Maha Vikas Aghadi

Mumbai: The 2014 and 2019 BJP-led NDA sweep in Maharashtra does not seem to get repeated in the 2024 Lok Sabha election as exit polls reflected a divided scenario in the wake of changing political dynamics in this western Indian state.
Early indications say that it's a close fight between BJP-led Maha Yuti (NDA) and Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A.).
Maharashtra accounts for 48 seats - the biggest after Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 seats two the Lok Sabha.
Elections in the state were held in the first five phases.
According to the early predictions on Saturday evening, BJP would maintain its position as No. 1 party in the state.
Surveys suggest that the BJP, which contested 28 seats, could win 18-23 seats.
However, the performance of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, the two parties that undergone splits, is a major area of concern for BJP’s trouble shooter and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who had earlier been the Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly.
The exit polls agree with the sympathy for Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray and NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar.
In June-July 2022, Shinde rebelled against Thackeray and became the Chief Minister of the Maha Yuti government while Ajit Pawar joined a year later in June-July 2023 as the Deputy Chief Minister.
While Shinde could win 5-seats, Ajit Pawar may have to settle between 1-2 seats.
On the other hand, Congress, which contested 17 seats could get 6-8 seats, while Thackeray and Pawar’s party 9-12 seats and 5-6 seats, respectively.
In 2014, the BJP contested 24 seats and won 23 while Shiv Sena contested 20 seats and won 18, while the Congress contested 22 seats and won two while the NCP contested 21 seats and got 4. The Swabhimani Paksha won one seat.
In 2019, the BJP contested 25 seats and bagged 23 while Shiv Sena contested 23 and got 18, the Congress contested 25 seats and won one seat while the NCP contested 19 seats and won four. The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM won one seat and Independent one.
Published 02 June 2024, 03:02 IST