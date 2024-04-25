Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Face-off: Arun Govil vs Sunita Verma

Popularly known as ‘Tele Ram’ as he played the role of Lord Rama in the Hindi TV serial ‘Ramayana’, Arun Govil faces an "electoral Mahabharat" in Meerut, a constituency dominated by Muslims. Govil, who also faces the 'outsider' tag, is going to great lengths to convey to the electorate that Meerut is his birthplace. He also plans to permanently shift to Meerut if he wins the seat. Many, especially the elders, who had watched 'Ramayana' in the 1980s, also touched Govil’s feet during campaigning. Whether the respect transforms into votes remains to be seen.