Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Family feud and Matua politics go hand in hand in West Bengal's Bangaon

The feud within the first family of Thakur Nagar, however, is as much about politics as it is about the control of the All India Matua Mahasangha — the apex body of the Matuas, a Hindu sect that traces its roots to a reformist movement launched by Harichand Thakur at Orakandi in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) in the early 19th century. The sect comprises Namashudras, Chamars, and Malis, who had been treated as untouchables by the upper-caste Hindus of undivided Bengal.

To escape religious persecution, a large number of Matuas relocated to West Bengal and other parts of India over the decades, beginning with the Partition of 1947. They now account for nearly 17 per cent of the population of West Bengal and can influence the poll results in at least 10 of the total 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

No wonder then, both the TMC and the BJP are keen to woo the Matuas, as they have always been before any elections in the state. TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had often visited Thakur Nagar to meet ‘Boro Maa’ Binapani Devi, the matriarch of the community.

Just before the 2019 LS polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited Thakur Nagar and met ‘Boro Maa’ just weeks before her demise. He had also paid obeisance to Harichand Thakur during a visit to Orakandi in Bangladesh ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections in West Bengal.