Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Farmers' protest, 'mistakes' in ticket distribution led to BJP's fall in seats: Rajasthan minister

Jaipur: Rajasthan minister Jhabar Singh Kharra said on Thursday that farmers' agitation and mistakes in ticket distribution in the Lok Sabha elections were some of the factors behind the BJP's decline in number of seats in the state.

In the election results declared on Tuesday, the BJP secured 14 out of 25 seats in Rajasthan, with the Congress winning eight and the India bloc partners -- the CPI(M), the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party and the Bharat Adivasi Party -- winning one seat each.

The BJP had swept all the 25 seats in 2014 and had won 24 seats in 2019 while its coalition partner the RLP had secured victory on one seat.