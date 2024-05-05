Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Fifteen 'crorepati' candidates in third phase of LS polls in Assam

The 'crorepati' candidates include two each from Congress and AGP, one each from BJP, AIUDF, Bodo Peoples' Front (BPF), United People's Party, Liberal (UPPL), Trinamool Congress, CPI(M) and Ekam Sanatn Bharat along with four independents, according to the affidavits filed by the contestants.