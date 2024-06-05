Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Film fraternity congratulates Suresh Gopi on winning Thrissur seat

Kochi: Congratulatory messages poured in on social media from the film fraternity for actor-politician Suresh Gopi who achieved a historic victory for the BJP in Kerala by winning the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency.

Many Malayalam film stars, including Mammootty and Mohanlal, congratulated Gopi on 'X'.

"Hearty Congrats Dear Suresh on your victory," Mammootty said in his post.