Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Final results will be in our favour: Omar Abdullah

Asked about his take on the exit polls, the NC leader said, 'Exit polls have been wrong in the past as well but right also sometimes. While we are hopeful, we have apprehensions also that all the exit polls cannot be wrong.' 'There can be minor differences but all exit polls are saying one thing only. It will be something extraordinary to hope that all of them are wrong. Everything will be clear by 1 or 2 pm,' he said.