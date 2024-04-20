Lok Sabha elections 2024: FIRs lodged against D K Shivakumar, H D Kumaraswamy, and B Y Vijayendra, announces EC

FIRs were registered against Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy, and state BJP chief B Y Vijayendra for different reasons, the Election Commission announced on Saturday, a day after the completion of the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

In posts on X, the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka announced the registration of FIRs.

While the FIR against Shivakumar was lodged for an alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) while addressing apartment owners in RR Nagara, the FIR against HDK was filed for making "false statements in connection with elections."

Vijayendra, meanwhile, was charged with making derogatory posts against the Congress from the official X handle of the Karnataka BJP.

