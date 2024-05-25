Lok Sabha Elections 2024: First-time voter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's daughter Miraya appeals to youth to vote for change

Her husband Robert Vadra also cast his vote and said, "We are expecting that people will make sure that Gathbandhan (I.N.D.I.A. bloc) wins."

A total of 1.52 crore voters -- 82 lakh men, 69 lakh women and 1,228 third gender -- are eligible to cast their votes at more than 13,000 polling booths across the seven constituencies of Delhi, officials said.