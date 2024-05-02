Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Fishermen in Karnataka's Honnavar claim port firm bought poll bonds, to boycott polls

According to documents available with the fishermen, GVPR Engineers Ltd has purchased electoral bonds worth Rs 5 crore each favouring the BJP and the Congress. They believe politicians from both parties are now in favour of the project as they have received instructions from their party higher ups. Honnavar Port Pvt Ltd which has taken up the port project is a consortium headed by GVPR. The chairman and MD of GVPR are also the board directors of HPPL.