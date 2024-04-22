Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former CM Antulay’s son-in-law joins NCP in major blow to MVA

Mumbai: In a major setback to the Congress and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Mushtaq Antulay, the son-in-law of former Maharashtra chief minister and ex-union minister Abdul Rahman Antulay joined the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The Congress loyalist’s move holds significance as NCP leader and sitting MP Sunil Tatkare is contesting the Raigad seat against Anant Geete of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).

“His entry will be a befitting response to a misinformation campaign run against the party after we joined the NDA,” Tatkare said.

Mushtaq is a former legislator.

“I have known Mushtaq Antulay for a long time. We have been friends from the time I used to go to meet Antuley Saheb with my father. Barrister Antuley strengthened the Congress party. He worked with Indira Gandhi and created a place for himself nationally. But despite all this, I don't know why the Congress did not give him the respect he deserved," said Tatkare.

"I decided to join the NCP to support the alliance that has come together for the development of Maharashtra," said Mushtaq Antulay.

AR Antulay used to represent the Kulaba seat, which after delimitation is now the Raigad seat.