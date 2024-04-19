Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former Maharashtra CM Narayan Rane files nomination from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg

Ratnagiri: Union Minister Narayan Rane on Friday filed his nomination from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra's Konkan region and urged supporters to ensure they contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call of winning more than 400 seats.

Rane, a senior BJP leader and former chief minister, is making his Lok Sabha poll debut. He was accompanied by Shiv Sena ministers Deepak Kesarkar and Uday Samant as well as Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

"It is PM Modi's guarantee that all the development seen in the past 10 years was just a 'trailer', while the entire film was yet to come ('picture abhi baaki hain')," Sawant said.