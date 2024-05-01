Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former Punjab MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy joins AAP

Chandigarh: Former Congress MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy, who had quit the party over denial of ticket from the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat, on Wednesday joined the AAP.

While welcoming Goldy into the party fold, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann referred to him as his 'younger brother' and a 'hardworking youth'.

"We welcome him along with his supporters," he said.

Goldy worked a lot and became an MLA but he was ignored by the Congress, Mann, who was flanked by AAP candidate from Sangrur seat Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, said.