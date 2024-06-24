Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Forward Bloc calls out 'one-upmanship' that led to electoral rout for Left Front parties

New Delhi: Coming down heavily on its Left Front partners, the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) has highlighted the 'one-upmanship' among them during Lok Sabha elections, saying all of them tried to 'stand with someone to somehow' reach Parliament.

It also said during a meeting to review Lok Sabha results that there was no Left unity at the national level and none of them made an attempt to achieve it resulting in the Left “not achieving anything” in the elections. The Forward Bloc said they were “unwilling” to adopt a cohesive approach.

The Forward Bloc’s assessment, which was publicised through a statement, was harsh compared to the assessment of CPI(M), CPI and RSP, which made general public statements about the need for Left unity and a critical review of the performance of respective parties.

While describing the results as a “decisive mandate” to protect the Constitution, democracy and secular character of India, a resolution adopted by the AIFB Central Committee admitted that there was no national level unity among the Left, and no Left party made any attempt at it.