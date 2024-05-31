Four polling officials die of extreme heatwave in Bihar's Arrah

Four polling officials have died in Bihar's Arrah owing to extreme heat wave, Bhojpur District Magistrate Mahendra Kumar told news agency PTI.
Kumar said that this untoward incident happened despite the adequate facilities that have been provided.
"So far, four polling officials have died. Although facilities for drinking water, shed and others were available at every dispatch centre, this unfortunate incident happened," Kumar said.
Polling in the constituency is scheduled to be held on June 1.
Published 31 May 2024, 04:58 IST