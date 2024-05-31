Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Four polling officials die of extreme heatwave in Bihar's Arrah

Bhojpur District Magistrate Mahendra Kumar said that this untoward incident happened despite the adequate facilities that have been provided.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 31 May 2024, 04:58 IST
Last Updated : 31 May 2024, 04:58 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Four polling officials have died in Bihar's Arrah owing to extreme heat wave, Bhojpur District Magistrate Mahendra Kumar told news agency PTI.

Kumar said that this untoward incident happened despite the adequate facilities that have been provided.

"So far, four polling officials have died. Although facilities for drinking water, shed and others were available at every dispatch centre, this unfortunate incident happened," Kumar said.

Polling in the constituency is scheduled to be held on June 1.

More to follow...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Will it be Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' or Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A.? As the world's largest democracy votes to choose its future, track live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

Assembly Elections 2024 | Don't miss out on our detailed coverage of the polls in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 May 2024, 04:58 IST
India NewsBiharLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT