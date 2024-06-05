Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Fracas over Jaipur (Rural) seat, Congress demands recounting

Jaipur: The Jaipur (Rural) constituency witnessed a fracas today as BJP candidate Rao Rajendra Singh won over his Congress rival Anil Chopra by a slim margin of 1615 votes, with Congress demanding a recount.
Singh garnered 6,17877 votes while Chopra accrued 6,16262 votes. Congress’s Chopra was winning in the initial rounds with over 11000 votes. Congress put in a request for recount, especially in the postal ballots, which was rejected.
They are alleging there has been some bungling in the postal ballots and the administration was siding with the BJP. The electoral officers only added up the numbers and did not do any recount. Congress workers sat on a dharna and Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra intervened but he was not allowed into the counting centres.
Both Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot tweeted about the bungling in the Jaipur (Rural ) seat.
Published 04 June 2024, 18:51 IST