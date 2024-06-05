Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Fracas over Jaipur (Rural) seat, Congress demands recounting

Jaipur: The Jaipur (Rural) constituency witnessed a fracas today as BJP candidate Rao Rajendra Singh won over his Congress rival Anil Chopra by a slim margin of 1615 votes, with Congress demanding a recount.

Singh garnered 6,17877 votes while Chopra accrued 6,16262 votes. Congress’s Chopra was winning in the initial rounds with over 11000 votes. Congress put in a request for recount, especially in the postal ballots, which was rejected.